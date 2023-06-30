Hidalgo County Woman Gets Plea Deal In Long-Running Child Sex Trafficking Operation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mission-area woman under a multi-count federal indictment for operating a violent child sex trafficking ring has been allowed to plead guilty to a single count of compelling a minor into prostitution.

Under the plea agreement, federal prosecutors dismissed the 10 other sex trafficking counts against 65-year-old Rita Martinez.

The charges date back to 2019 and a TABC investigation which found that Martinez was running a rural cantina as a front for child prostitution. The victims were underage girls smuggled from Mexico who were forced to have sex with bar customers to pay off their smuggling debts, and who were beaten if they resisted.

Martinez’s plea comes about five months after her 41-year-old son, Genaro Fuentes, who was a partner in the operation, pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking and child sex assault. As a result of the plea agreement, Martinez will face a lesser punishment when she’s sentenced in September.