Hidalgo: Felony Charges Against Three Staff Members ‘Flimsy’

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is characterizing the felony charges against three of her staffers as “flimsy.” A grand jury on Monday indicted Alex Triantaphyllis, Aaron Dunn, and Wallis Nader on one count each of misuse of official information and tampering with a government record.

Investigators claim the three defendants steered an 11-million-dollar vaccine outreach contract to a small Houston firm headed by a Democratic consultant. They’re accused of sharing proposal documents with the company before they were made public.