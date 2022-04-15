TEXAS

Hidalgo: Felony Charges Against Three Staff Members ‘Flimsy’

jsalinasBy 21 views
0
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is characterizing the felony charges against three of her staffers as “flimsy.” A grand jury on Monday indicted Alex Triantaphyllis, Aaron Dunn, and Wallis Nader on one count each of misuse of official information and tampering with a government record.

Investigators claim the three defendants steered an 11-million-dollar vaccine outreach contract to a small Houston firm headed by a Democratic consultant. They’re accused of sharing proposal documents with the company before they were made public.

Truck Traffic Returns To Normal At Two El Paso Commercial Border Bridges

Previous article

Second Busload Of Texas Migrants Arrives In D.C.

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS