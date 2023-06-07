Hidalgo ISD Athletic Director Cleared Of Assault Charge

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Hidalgo County grand jury has cleared Hidalgo school district athletic director Monty Stumbaugh of a charge of assault.

Stumbaugh had been accused of physically assaulting a 14-year-old soccer player in late February. He was arrested by Hidalgo police, and placed on administrative leave by the school district. But the grand jury said it had insufficient evidence to issue an indictment.

The investigation also led to the arrest of the principal of the Hidalgo ISD Early College High School, Rafael Tinoco. He had been accused of urging a witness to the incident to change his story. A grand jury no-billed Tinoco last month.