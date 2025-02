A Hidalgo school district teacher is in police custody after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Nancy Marroquin turned herself in to police in Hidalgo Thursday. The school district says Marroquin was placed on leave on January 27th but declined to give any details about what led to that action.

Marroquin has been employed by the district since 2019 and was teaching at Hidalgo Early College High School at the time she was placed on leave.