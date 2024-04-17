Hidalgo Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Cocaine Smuggling

A South Texas man is headed to federal prison for his role in a cocaine smuggling conspiracy. Jose Alfonso Treviño Jr. of Hidalgo was sentenced to ten years behind bars Tuesday in U.S. District Court in McAllen.

The former city maintenance man was arrested in 2022 after a sheriff’s deputy stopped him and found 24 pounds of cocaine in his truck.

Investigators would later find another 69 pounds of cocaine in his wife’s car. His wife was also found guilty of drug charges and was sentenced to more than three years in prison.