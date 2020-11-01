Hidalgo Polling Location Being Disinfected After Poll Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Hidalgo County elections officials say the polling location inside Hidalgo City Hall will be back open for Tuesday’s election after it was shut down Friday when a poll worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials closed the early voting site at around 4:30 p.m. Friday – about 2-1/2 hours before it was scheduled to close. Voters were redirected to other polling places on what was the last day for early voting.

Hidalgo city officials said the City Hall voting location would be disinfected and sanitized over the weekend, and would be ready for operation on Tuesday.