A teenage suspected immigrant smuggler was killed and two other people were critically injured in a 1-vehicle crash near Granjeno south of Mission Wednesday night.

The Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2014 Ford Taurus was speeding on FM 494 when he lost control on a curve and crashed into a parked trailer. 16-year-old Hugo Andres Sifuentes of Hidalgo was found dead at the scene. Two passengers were hospitalized with critical injuries. They have not yet been identified.