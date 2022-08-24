Hidalgo The Latest Valley City To Move To Stage 2 Water Restrictions

Add the city of Hidalgo to about a dozen others across the Valley that have implemented mandatory water conservation measures. Hidalgo city officials have put in place Stage 2 water use restrictions.

The restrictions govern the days and hours that you can do things like water your lawn and wash your vehicle. Violations could result in a fine and a cut-off of water service.

Details are on the city’s web page. Hidalgo joins at least 12 other cities and municipal water districts in the Valley that have gone to Stage 2 as water levels at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs sit near record lows.