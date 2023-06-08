Hidalgo Will Not Apologize For Saying F-Word

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says she will not apologize for using an obscenity during a Commissioner’s Court meeting.

Hidalgo reportedly said the “f-word” during an exchange in the court on Tuesday over District Attorney Kim Ogg’s possible involvement in a county program.

The following day, Commissioner Tom Ramsey demanded an apology from Hidalgo, but the meeting continued without one. Hidalgo’s office called her use of the f-word a “passing remark,” and said no man would be asked to justify the use of it.