TEXAS

Hidalgo Will Not Apologize For Saying F-Word

jsalinasBy 104 views
0
File photo: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says she will not apologize for using an obscenity during a Commissioner’s Court meeting.

Hidalgo reportedly said the “f-word” during an exchange in the court on Tuesday over District Attorney Kim Ogg’s possible involvement in a county program.

The following day, Commissioner Tom Ramsey demanded an apology from Hidalgo, but the meeting continued without one. Hidalgo’s office called her use of the f-word a “passing remark,” and said no man would be asked to justify the use of it.

Hardin Pushes Back On Buzbee Presser

Previous article

Delta Agrees To Payback For Canceled Flights During Pandemic

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS