Lina Hidalgo will remain the Harris County Judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the election this morning, paving the way for Hidalgo to serve a second term with a tight 51-to-49 victory.

Republicans invested heavily in the race, with donors sending almost nine-million dollars over the past four months in an effort to replace Hidalgo. Hidalgo will lead a Harris County Commissioners Court that increased its Democratic majority.