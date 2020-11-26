NATIONAL

High Court Blocks NY Virus Limits On Houses Of Worship

FILE - In this May 3, 2020, file photo, the setting sun shines on the Supreme Court building in Washington. As coronavirus cases surge again nationwide, the Supreme Court late Wednesday, Nov. 25, temporarily barred New York from enforcing certain attendance limits at houses of worship in areas designated as hard hit by the virus. The court’s action won’t have any immediate impact since the two groups that sued as a result of the restrictions, the Catholic church and Orthodox Jewish synagogues, are no longer subject to them. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo foresees little practical effect from a Supreme Court ruling that bars the state from enforcing certain attendance limits at houses of worship in pandemic hot zones. He says the 5-4 ruling, with new Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the majority, is more about demonstrating that the high court has changed its stripes. The court’s action late Wednesday won’t have any immediate impact because the two groups that sued as a result of the restrictions — the Roman Catholic Church and Orthodox Jewish synagogues — are no longer subject to them. The groups had challenged attendance limits in areas designated red and orange zones, but they are now in less restrictive yellow zones.

