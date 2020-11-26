High Court Blocks NY Virus Limits On Houses Of Worship

(AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo foresees little practical effect from a Supreme Court ruling that bars the state from enforcing certain attendance limits at houses of worship in pandemic hot zones. He says the 5-4 ruling, with new Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the majority, is more about demonstrating that the high court has changed its stripes. The court’s action late Wednesday won’t have any immediate impact because the two groups that sued as a result of the restrictions — the Roman Catholic Church and Orthodox Jewish synagogues — are no longer subject to them. The groups had challenged attendance limits in areas designated red and orange zones, but they are now in less restrictive yellow zones.