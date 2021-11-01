NATIONAL

High Court: NY Abortion Case Ruling Should Be Revisited

A police officer walks by during a voting rights rally, at the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(AP) — The Supreme Court is telling a lower court to take another look at a case in which the lower court upheld a New York regulation requiring health insurance plans to cover abortions. The regulation exempts certain religious organizations.

In a brief order Monday the high court vacated the lower court’s ruling and sent the case back to be reconsidered in light of a case the Supreme Court decided earlier this year involving religious freedom issues. Three justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — said the high court should have heard the case rather than sending it back.

 

