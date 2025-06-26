High Court Sides With Convicted Killer

A Texas man, who was convicted of killing a senior citizen with a screwdriver, has won his case before the Supreme Court.

Attorneys for Ruben Gutierrez will be able to sue the District Attorney in Brownsville to get access to crime scene evidence. They want to run DNA testing to prove his innocence.

Gutierrez has long claimed that he was not the one who stabbed the woman to death during a robbery in 1998. But, even with DNA evidence, he still might be executed. In Texas, defendants are eligible for the death penalty simply for being involved in a robbery that leads to murder.