High Court Takes 1st Look At Law That Shields Internet Firms

FILE - Reynaldo Gonzalez cries while remembering his daughter Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed by Islamic State gunmen in Paris, at her funeral at the Calvary Chapel in Downey, Calif., Dec. 4, 2015. A lawsuit against YouTube from the family of Nohemi Gonzalez is at the center of a closely watched Supreme Court case being argued Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)

(AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up its first case about a federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet. The law shields Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday about whether the family of a terrorism victim can sue Google for helping extremists spread their message and attract new recruits. The case is the court’s first look at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, adopted early in the internet age to protect companies from being sued over information their users post online.