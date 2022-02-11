High Energy Prices Send Europe’s Businesses, Homes Reeling

Kazim Iscen, a painter and decorator shows his bill in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, saying he already has fallen behind on his utility costs and would not be able to pay his electricity bill, which came in "two or three times higher" this month. Spiking energy prices are raising utility bills from Poland to the United Kingdom, leaving people struggling to make ends meet and small businesses uncertain about much longer they can stay afloat. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)