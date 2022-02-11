WORLD

High Energy Prices Send Europe’s Businesses, Homes Reeling

Zack Cantu
Kazim Iscen, a painter and decorator shows his bill in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, saying he already has fallen behind on his utility costs and would not be able to pay his electricity bill, which came in "two or three times higher" this month. Spiking energy prices are raising utility bills from Poland to the United Kingdom, leaving people struggling to make ends meet and small businesses uncertain about much longer they can stay afloat. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

(AP) — Spiking energy prices are raising utility bills from Poland to the United Kingdom, leaving people struggling to make ends meet and small businesses uncertain about how much longer they can stay afloat. In response, governments across Europe are rushing to pass aid to ease the hit as energy prices drive a record rise in inflation. Nowhere is that squeeze felt more acutely than in Turkey, where inflation has soared to nearly 50% and exorbitant electricity bills are stirring protests and fears about how small businesses can survive. Protests over electricity price hikes broke out across Turkey this week. Shopkeepers are displaying notices decrying high bills in windows, and others are burning their bills in protest.

 

