High Inflation? Low Polling? White House Blames The Pandemic

FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Nov. 3, 2021. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. It sees getting more people vaccinated and finally controlling COVID-19 as the key to reviving the country and Biden’s own standing. But the coronavirus has proved to be a vexing challenge for the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall.

The White House sees a common culprit, namely COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes.

The Biden team sees getting more people vaccinated and finally controlling COVID-19 as the key to reviving the country and Biden’s own standing. But the coronavirus has proved to be a vexing challenge.

The economy is actually improving, but there are signs COVID-19 will leave its scars. And now there’s a new variant, omicron, to worry about.