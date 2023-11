A high ranking MS-13 leader was arrested in Texas earlier this month. The FBI says Elmer Canales-Rivera was taken into custody shortly after landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on November Ninth.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland alleges that Canales-Rivera bears responsibility for the gang’s efforts to terrorize communities, target law enforcement, and sow violence. His charges include conspiracy to finance terrorism and narco-terrorism conspiracy.