High School Lockdown Ends After No Shooter Is Located

San Marcos ISD says the high school went on lockdown yesterday at about 3:30 p.m. in connection with a report that an armed man was seen on campus. The San Marcos Police Department and school officials announced there was no active threat a little over an hour later.

A single caller had reported seeing a man with a gun in a hallway at the San Marcos High School. All hallways were searched and officers went room by room to clear the school. Police say detectives are investigating the source of the report, which includes identifying the person who called in the threat.