High School Principal Arrested For DWI

The principal of Harlan High School faces a charge of DWI after his arrest over the weekend. San Antonio police arrested Richard Yzaguirre around 2 a.m. Friday on I-35 near Eisenhauer Road.

An officer pulled Yzaguirre over after reportedly noticing him driving erratically. As he spoke with the officer, Yzaguirre reportedly showed signs of intoxication. He told the officer that he’d had a couple of beers at his mother’s house. After Yzaguirre flunked a series of sobriety tests, the officer arrested him for DWI.

