High School Shooting Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

The suspect in the shooting outside of an Arlington high school made his first appearance in court today. The unidentified 15-year-old is charged with capital murder for the shooting Monday that killed one student and injured another about 40 minutes before the start of classes at Lamar High School.

KDFW-TV reports surveillance video showed a person pulling a shotgun from a backpack and firing twice at a group of students waiting outside. The suspect, who was also a student at Lamar, will be detained for at least ten more days.