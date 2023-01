A La Marque High School student is charged with texting a bomb threat to the school on Thursday.

Police say an anonymous source made the threat against La Marque High School at about 6:30 a.m., prompting a campus lockdown while officers investigated. Galveston County deputies arrested a 15-year-old girl who attends the school.

The student faces a charge of false alarm, and is being held at the Attwater Juvenile Detention Center.