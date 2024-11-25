High Stakes For Lone Star Showdown

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko reacts after a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko reacts after a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The winner of Saturday’s Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M will earn a spot in the SEC Championship game against Georgia. The Aggies could have clinched the spot in the title game this past weekend, but they fell to Auburn in four overtimes, 43-41.

Texas is 10-1 on the season and is ranked third in the College Football Playoff rankings. Its lone loss was to Georgia. The Aggies are 8-3 on the year and ranked 15th in the CFP.

This will be the first time these two rivals have faced each other since 2011, just before A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC. This is Texas’ first season in the SEC. The game is in College Station at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.