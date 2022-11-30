Higher Food Prices Worsen Hunger Crisis This Holiday Season

Ricardo Barrett, of Washington, accepts a turkey from church volunteer Rita James, left, during an annual Thanksgiving food giveaway at The Redeemed Christian Church of God New Wine Assembly, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Washington. "Prices went up and a lot of jobs were lost this year," says Barrett, "times are hard." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) — What many Americans hoped would be the first normal holiday season in three years has instead been thrown into crisis by inflation, with Christmas on the horizon.

Food banks and charities across the country are reporting higher than expected levels of food insecurity as prices rise and food becomes less accessible to millions of American families.

Although the pandemic has largely faded, months of rising prices have driven working families back to the food bank lines. And that’s left charitable organizations struggling to meet the demand.