A police officer reacts as he walks in downtown Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022, where a mass shooting took place at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois Police say the alleged shooter at an Independence Day Parade north of Chicago planned the attack over many weeks. It resulted in the deaths of six people.

Lake County Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said the 21-year-old shooter gained access to the roof of a business near the parade in Highland Park, committed the shooting, and then blended in with the fleeing crowd.

Covelli said law enforcement is still working with prosecutors to bring charges against the suspected shooter.