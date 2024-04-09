Highway Obstruction Causes Dozens Of Flat Tires

Dozens of drivers are reporting flat tires after hitting an exposed expansion joint on the North Freeway in the Spring area of Houston early Tuesday. Houston Transtar says the delay due to the tire mishaps began at about 5:30 a.m.

Drivers had to pull off to the shoulder and feeder road causing a large traffic backup. At about the same time, an 18-wheeler rolled over in the HOV lane northbound near Airtex Boulevard just before 6 a.m.

The big rig collided with a vehicle before flipping over. Two people in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital. The extent of any injuries is unknown.