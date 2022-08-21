Hiker Missing In Utah Flooding As Monsoon Hits US Southwest

FILE - This photo provided by the National Park Service shows the scene after a flash flood in Zion National Park in Utah on June 30, 2021. Authorities have been searching for days for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Ariz., reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in the park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. (National Park Service via AP, File)

FILE - This photo provided by the National Park Service shows the scene after a flash flood in Zion National Park in Utah on June 30, 2021. Authorities have been searching for days for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Ariz., reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in the park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. (National Park Service via AP, File)

(AP) — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest.

The National Park Service says rangers and search and rescue team members were looking Sunday for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson. They say she was among several hikers who were swept off their feet Friday afternoon by rushing water.

Meanwhile, there was also flooding Saturday night in Moab, Utah, and at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico, where 150 tourists were evacuated after being stranded by rising water.