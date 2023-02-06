Himes: A lot To Learn From Chinese Balloon

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Chad Fish via AP)

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says there’s a lot to learn from the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by the military over the weekend.

Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut told CNN American officials will learn much by being able to look at the equipment and capabilities of the balloon. He called it a “huge intelligence win.”

President Biden on Saturday ordered the military to down the balloon after it spent days moving through U.S. airspace. It crashed off the coast of the Carolinas.