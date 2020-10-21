Hinojosa Gift Creates First Endowed Professorship For Texas A&M-McAllen

The first endowed professorship for the Texas A&M Higher Education Center in McAllen is being established – thanks to a gift from former congressman Ruben Hinojosa. The former District 15 representative and his wife have gifted $250,000 which was funded through the sale of real estate.

According to the university, the endowment will support a professor in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or math, or medicine or energy, who is pursuing cutting-edge teaching, research, and professional development activities.