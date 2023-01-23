Hinojosa, LaMantia Learn Their Committee Assignments

File photo: Construction workers look out from scaffolding for a roof restoration project as the Texas Capitol as the first day of the 88th Texas Legislative Session begins in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

McAllen Senator Juan Hinojosa has been reappointed the vice chair of the state Senate Finance Committee by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick who released his list of Senate committee assignments Monday. Hinojosa was also named to vice chair the Special Committee on Redistricting.

The veteran District 20 senator was also placed on three other committees – Jurisprudence, Border Security, and Criminal Justice on which he will serve with the only Democrat Patrick named to chair a committee – Houston’s John Whitmire. Newly-elected District 27 Senator Morgan La Mantia was named to four committees – Education, Health and Human Services, Nominations, and State Affairs.