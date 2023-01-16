Hinojosa, LaMantia To Serve Two-Year Terms After Senate Lottery

Two South Texas lawmakers will serve two-year terms after a lottery held in Austin last week.
The Texas Constitution requires all members of the Senate elected after redistricting to take part in a drawing to determine whether they serve two-year or four-year terms. That allows half the state Senate to face re-election every two years for the next decade.
Senator Juan Hinojosa and Senator Morgan LaMantia will both face re-election in 2024 following the drawing. State Senator Judith Zaffirini of Laredo will serve a four-year term and will face re-election in 2026.