Hinojosa, LaMantia To Serve Two-Year Terms After Senate Lottery

Visitors walk along the balconies of the Texas Capitol rotunda in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The 88th Texas Legislative Session will begin Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Two South Texas lawmakers will serve two-year terms after a lottery held in Austin last week.

The Texas Constitution requires all members of the Senate elected after redistricting to take part in a drawing to determine whether they serve two-year or four-year terms. That allows half the state Senate to face re-election every two years for the next decade.

Senator Juan Hinojosa and Senator Morgan LaMantia will both face re-election in 2024 following the drawing. State Senator Judith Zaffirini of Laredo will serve a four-year term and will face re-election in 2026.