Hinojosa Ousts LaMantia In Race For Senate District 27

There will be a second Hinojosa representing the Rio Grande Valley in the Texas Senate – but this one’s a Republican.

Election night totals show Adam Hinojosa defeating incumbent Morgan LaMantia in a rematch race for Senate District 27. Unofficial results show the Corpus Christi businessman taking 49.3 percent of the vote and LaMantia with 48.2 percent.

A third candidate in the race, Robin Lee Vargas with the Green Party, grabbed a little more than 2 percent. LaMantia, who was in her first term, had narrowly defeated Hinojosa in 2022.