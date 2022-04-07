Hinojosa: Request For More Operation Lone Star Funding May Lead To Cuts

A South Texas state senator says any requests to increase funding for Operation Lone Star will be reviewed and could lead to a few cutbacks.

Democratic Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa of McAllen is the vice-chairman of the state Senate Border Security Committee. He says he and his colleagues may suggest changes to reduce the amount of money flowing to the program, saying it should be run efficiently to minimize costs.

The head of the Texas Military Department recently told the Senate Border Committee that the operation needs another 531-million dollars to be fully funded beyond the end of this month.