Former Cameron County judge Gilberto Hinojosa has been re-elected to chair the Texas Democratic Party.

Hinojosa won the support of 58 percent of the delegates on the final ballot Saturday during the party’s state convention in Dallas. Kim Olson finished second with 40 percent.

A second challenger to Hinojosa, Carroll Robinson, dropped out after the first ballot and threw his support to Hinojosa. Hinojosa has been the Texas Democratic Party chairman since 2012.