TEXAS

HISD Board Approves New Superintendent’s Budget, Policy Moves

0

Houston ISD’s appointed board of managers is getting started on implementing interim Superintendent Mike Miles’s reforms.

On Thursday night, the board unanimously approved Miles’s proposed budget, along with changes to the district’s innovative and magnet programs policy.

The evaluation process for teachers and administrators is standing by to be changed. After last week’s meeting, when community members tried to force their way into the room, the board issued warnings that disruptive people would be asked to leave.

