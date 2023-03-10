HISD Ends Lawsuit Over State Takeover

Houston I-S-D is no longer fighting a possible takeover of the district by the Texas Education Agency in court. The Board of Trustees voted last night to end the lawsuit against T-E-A, stating that a Texas Supreme Court decision to allow the takeover to move forward left them with no other legal options.

The vote ends a long battle between H-I-S-D and the agency, which moved to take command of the state’s largest school district in 2019 folllowing allegations of mismanagement and low performance at Wheatley High School.

State officials have yet to announce when the takeover will happen, but Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said last week that it could happen soon.