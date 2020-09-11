HISD Missing Tens Of Thousands Of Students In First Week Of School

The Houston ISD is missing tens-of-thousands of its students as the first week of the school year draws to a close. More than 140-thousand kids logged on for the first day on Tuesday, which was plagued with connectivity problems. District officials say about 68-thousand students were missing.

On Wednesday, 48-thousand students were absent, and 41-thousand on Thursday. HISD says thousands of students are still waiting for digital devices. The district has set up virtual learning centers, but few kids are showing up to use them.