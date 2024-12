The only privately owned building in downtown San Antonio’s Historic Main Plaza is on the market. The realtors say the former Casa Reales was built in 1742 and is now surrounded by city-owned properties.

The two-story building at 114 Main Plaza served as San Antonio’s courthouse, jail, and municipal house in the 19th century. The building is close to cultural and commercial locations such as the River Walk. It’s zoned for commercial and retail purposes. An asking price hasn’t been mentioned.