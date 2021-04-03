Historic Houston Movie Theater Closes Due To Pandemic

Fans and patrons of the Landmark River Oaks Theatre do the "Time Warp", from the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" as they demonstrate against the potential closure of the historic movie theater Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Houston. The historic Houston theater that director Richard Linklater called his “film school” and that for decades was the place to catch hard-to-find independent and foreign films has closed for good. Like many U.S. movie theaters and other businesses, the River Oaks Theatre was a victim of the coronavirus pandemic.. ( Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)