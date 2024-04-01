Hit And Run Driver Sought After SUV Rear-Ends Motorcycle

Edinburg police are asking for citizen help as they work to find the driver of a black SUV that smashed into the back of a 3-wheel motorcycle, sending a man and woman to the hospital with major injuries. Both vehicles were heading north on I-69C when the SUV rear-ended the motorcycle near Trenton Road at about 8 Easter night. The SUV kept on going.

The man and woman were rushed to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. Police are urging anyone who may have seen the accident to call them with any information they have at 289-7700.