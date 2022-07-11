Hit And Run Driver Sought In Deadly Crash North Of Mission

Authorities are working to find the driver of the car that collided with a motorcycle, killing a Mission man, northwest of Alton Sunday night. DPS troopers say the accident happened at 7 Mile Line and Brushline Road east of Citrus City where a black Chrysler 300 collided with a Honda motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 25-year-old David Lee Reyes, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver of the Chrysler kept on going, heading south on Brushline. The DPS says the vehicle sustained damage to its passenger side.