Brownsville police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a man dead in Southmost early Tuesday morning.

Police say someone behind the wheel of a white pickup truck struck the victim near Calle Milpa Verde and Gloria Street at around 1:30 a.m. The driver sped off and the victim died at the scene.

Police are not yet releasing the name of the 59-year-old man until his family members have been notified.