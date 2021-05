A man was struck and killed by a vehicle whose driver kept on going in Willacy County early Wednesday morning. It happened at around 6:30 at the intersection of the northbound I-69 frontage road and Spur 56.

Authorities have little to go on. They say the victim was not in possession of any identification, and they’re asking anyone who may have seen the hit-and-run vehicle to contact either the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office or the Texas Department of Public Safety.