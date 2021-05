Authorities say it was a Los Fresnos man who was struck and killed by a vehicle whose driver kept on going in Willacy County. 52-year-old Martin Benjamin Pena was found dead near the intersection of the northbound I-69 frontage road and Spur 56 north of Lyford at around 6:30 Wednesday morning.

Authorities are still asking anyone who may have seen the hit-and-run vehicle to contact either the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office or the Texas Department of Public Safety.