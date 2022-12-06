Holiday Parties Return, But Santas Aren’t Available

The pandemic winding down means the return of holiday parties and that’s leading to an overwhelming demand for Santa Claus.

However, one of the nation’s largest facilitators of appearances at shopping malls and corporate events is sold out. Mitch Allen runs “Hire Santa Dot Com” and he says part of the issue this year is there are fewer Santas to go around.

The actors are generally older and some sadly didn’t make it through COVID. They’re also not seeing as many people donning the red coat and becoming Santa.