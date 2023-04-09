Home-Based Workers Became Younger, More Diverse In Pandemic

People working from home became younger, more diverse, better educated and more likely to move during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau released last week. The report says that, in many respects, the demographic makeup of people working from home from 2019 to 2021 became more like workers who were commuting. The industry groups that saw the greatest jumps in people working from home were information, finance and professional and administrative services. The smallest gains were in agriculture and mining; entertainment and food services; and armed forces.