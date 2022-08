The record rise in home prices is slowing for the third month in a row. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index for June shows home prices were 18-percent higher than during the same month last year.

However, that’s two-percent less than the increase in May. Tampa, Miami, and Dallas lead the list of cities posting annual gains of nearly 30-percent or more. Overall, only one of the 20 cities in the Case-Shiller index reported higher price increases compared to last June.