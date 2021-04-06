Homebound Seniors In 3 Valley Counties Eligible For Coronavirus Vaccinations This Week

Three Rio Grande Valley counties are taking part in a sixth round of the state program that is providing coronavirus vaccines to Texans who are homebound. Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties are participating in this sixth week of the Save Our Seniors program. This is the second time in the program for Hidalgo and Cameron counties, and the third time for Willacy County.

The program uses nursing groups and community organizations to locate homebound residents, and in partnership with the Texas Military Department, a Texas guard soldier will be sent to the home to administer the vaccine. A total of 46 counties are participating in the program this week.