Homebound Seniors In All 4 Valley Counties Eligible For Coronavirus Vaccinations This Week

All four Rio Grande Valley counties are taking part in a seventh round of the state program providing coronavirus vaccines to homebound elderly Texans.

Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, and Willacy counties are participating in this seventh week of the Save Our Seniors program. This is the first time all 4 counties have participated at the same time.

The program partners the Texas Health and Human Services Commission with the state employee and teachers retirement systems, leading health insurance companies, and local community organizations to locate homebound residents and register them for a vaccine. Other Deep South Texas counties participating in the program include Jim Hogg, Webb, and Zapata.