Homebound Seniors In Cameron, Willacy, Starr Counties Can Get Vaccinated This Week

Four South Texas counties, including three in the Valley, are taking part in the fifth round of a state program that’s getting coronavirus vaccines into the arms of homebound Texans.

Cameron County is participating in the Save Our Seniors program for the first time, while Willacy and Starr are joining in for a second time. Webb County is also engaging for a second time.

Under the program, homebound residents are located with the help of nursing groups and community volunteers, and a Texas guard soldier will visit their home to administer the vaccine. A total of 35 counties across Texas are part of the fifth week of the program.