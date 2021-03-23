Homebound Seniors In Hidalgo, Starr Counties To Get Vaccinated This Week

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Two Valley counties will be taking part in what is the fourth week of a state program designed to get coronavirus vaccinations to homebound elderly Texans.

Hidalgo and Starr are among a total of 25 counties participating this week in the Save Our Seniors initiative. The program uses nursing groups and organizations like Meals On Wheels to locate and register homebound seniors for the program.

A Texas Guard soldier then visits the home to administer the vaccine. So far, 88 Texas counties have been part of the program, previously including Willacy, Webb, Zapata, and Brooks counties.